President Kovind accepts credentials from envoys of four nations

Speaking on the occasion, the President conveyed his good wishes to the envoys on their appointment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-07-2021 17:41 IST | Created: 06-07-2021 17:41 IST
President of India Ram Nath Kovind (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
The President of India, Shri Ram Nath Kovind, accepted credentials from Ambassadors/High Commissioners of the Republic of Colombia, Uruguay, Jamaica and Republic of Armenia today (July 6, 2021) in a virtual ceremony. Those who presented their credentials were:

1. H.E. Ms. Mariana Pacheco Montes, Ambassador of the Republic of Colombia

2. H.E. Mr. Alberto Antonio Guani Amarilla, Ambassador of Uruguay

3. H.E. Mr Jason Keats Matthew Hall, High Commissioner of Jamaica

4. H.E. Mr Youri Babakhanyan, Ambassador of the Republic of Armenia

Speaking on the occasion, the President conveyed his good wishes to the envoys on their appointment. He said that India enjoyed warm and friendly relations with all the countries and that our ties were deeply rooted in a common vision of peace and prosperity.

President Kovind noted that India has been at the forefront in the global efforts to forge a decisive and coordinated response to the COVID-19 pandemic to ensure our collective health and economic well-being. He further stated that as 'Pharmacy of the World', India has assisted several countries with the supply of essential medicines and equipment in the global fight against Covid.

The Ambassadors/High Commissioners conveyed good wishes on behalf of their leadership and reiterated their commitment to continue working to strengthen their ties with India.

(With Inputs from PIB)

