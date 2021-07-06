British ambassador calls for EU flexibility on Irish border
Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 06-07-2021 19:06 IST | Created: 06-07-2021 19:06 IST
Britain's EU ambassador said on Tuesday London believed the Northern Irish protocol was creating "a broad range of problems" for the sensitive border that were "much more severe" than those the bloc was seeking to solve.
Lindsay Appleby said flexibility was needed from the EU to find ways to implement the Irish border provisions of Britain's divorce agreement from the bloc in a way that would work for Northern Ireland and the whole of the United Kingdom.
