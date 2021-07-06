Left Menu

British ambassador calls for EU flexibility on Irish border

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 06-07-2021 19:06 IST | Created: 06-07-2021 19:06 IST
British ambassador calls for EU flexibility on Irish border
  • Country:
  • Belgium

Britain's EU ambassador said on Tuesday London believed the Northern Irish protocol was creating "a broad range of problems" for the sensitive border that were "much more severe" than those the bloc was seeking to solve.

Lindsay Appleby said flexibility was needed from the EU to find ways to implement the Irish border provisions of Britain's divorce agreement from the bloc in a way that would work for Northern Ireland and the whole of the United Kingdom.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 330.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC; Exclusive: South Korea in talks with mRNA vaccine makers to make up to 1 billion doses - government official and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 330.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccin...

 Global
2
Sparse showing at Sydney's beaches during COVID-19 lockdown

Sparse showing at Sydney's beaches during COVID-19 lockdown

 Australia
3
Fitch rates REC Ltd's proposed USD notes BBB-minus

Fitch rates REC Ltd's proposed USD notes BBB-minus

 Global
4
EIB supports venture capital for innovative startups in Bavaria

EIB supports venture capital for innovative startups in Bavaria

 Germany

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021