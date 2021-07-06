Giriraj Singh launches online course mobile app Matsya Setu developed by ICAR-CIFA

Union Minister for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, Shri Giriraj Singh, today launched the Online Course Mobile App "Matsya Setu". The app was developed by the ICAR-Central Institute of Freshwater Aquaculture (ICAR-CIFA), Bhubaneswar, with the funding support of the National Fisheries Development Board (NFDB), Hyderabad. The online course app aims to disseminate the latest freshwater aquaculture technologies to the aqua farmers of the country.

Matsya Setu app has species-wise/ subject-wise self-learning online course modules, where renowned aquaculture experts explain the basic concepts and practical demonstrations on breeding, seed production and grow-out culture of commercially important fishes like carp, catfish, scampi, murrel, ornamental fish, pearl farming etc. Better Management Practices to be followed in maintaining the soil & water quality, feeding and health management in aquaculture operations were also provided in the course platform. The modules are divided into small video chapters for the convenience of the learners, along with additional learning materials. In order to motivate the learners and provide a lively learning experience, Quiz/Test options were also provided for self-assessment. Upon successful completion of each course module, an e-Certificate can be auto-generated. Farmers can also ask their doubts through the app and get specific advisories from experts.

Advertisement

Speaking on the occasion, Shri Giriraj Singh, Minister for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, stated that capacity building of fish farmers is a very vital part of spearheading the Technology-led Aquaculture Development in the country. He emphasized that training should be provided on various activities including ornamental fisheries, seaweed culture, a module on feed preparation, post-harvest value addition. He emphasized including inputs of successful farmers while providing training.

He stated that the app will be surely helpful for the farmers to learn the advancements in the technologies and Better Management Practices at their convenience. Learning the advanced technologies will certainly influence the adoption of scientific methods in fish farming; hence the productivity will be enhanced, and the income will be improved. This app can also be an important tool to disseminate the latest information on different schemes among the stakeholders, especially fishers, fish farmers, youth and entrepreneurs across the country, assist them and facilitate ease of doing business. He expressed confidence that the app will serve as a wonderful platform for the farmers for learning.

During the event, Union Minister interacted with progressive fish farmers from various places in the country and taken inputs from the farmers. During the interaction, he enquired about the cost economics of the various fish culture practices and also asked some of the successful farmers to share videos of 1 to 2 minutes of their projects implemented.

While appreciating the efforts of the ICAR-CIFA & NFDB for bringing out the app for the benefit of the farmers. The Union Minister said that the app should be popularized widely and should reach every fish farmer in the country.

Shri Pratap Chandra Sarangi, Minister of State for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying. Mr J.N.Swain, Secretary, Department of Fisheries, Government of India and senior officers of the Department of Fisheries were present.

(With Inputs from PIB)