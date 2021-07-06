DPCC seals 6 jeans dying, washing unit for polluting water

The Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC)on Tuesday sealed six jeans dying and washing units for polluting water in Kavi Nagar area here amid resistance from locals and their representatives. The DPCC, Revenue Department and South MCD had in December last year sealed 40 units engaged in jeans washing activity. Soon after lifting of lockdown restrictions, it started receiving complaints that such units have again resurfaced in Khyala and its adjoining areas.

A joint drive involving officials of the DPCC, Revenue Department, South MCD, BSES and the Delhi Police started on Tuesday. Six jeans dying and washing units were sealed on the first day, which was marked by resistance from locals and their representatives, the DPCC said in a statement. Electricity connection of these units has been snapped and meters confiscated. The DPCC will also impose environmental damage compensation on these violating units, it said.

The drive will continue in the coming days to ensure that all water polluting units are wiped out from this area, officials said. PTI GVS KJ KJ

