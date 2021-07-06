Left Menu

JEE Mains 2021 to be held from July 20-August 2

The Joint Entrance Exams (Mains) 2021 will be conducted from July 20 to 25 and from July 27 to August 2, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' announced on Tuesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-07-2021 22:49 IST | Created: 06-07-2021 22:46 IST
The Joint Entrance Exams (Mains) 2021 will be conducted from July 20 to 25 and from July 27 to August 2, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' announced on Tuesday. Taking to Twitter, the minister said, "Under the guidance of Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji, for the safety and bright future of our students, National Testing Agency will be holding the JEE (Main)-2021 Examination."

"There were some concerns among the students regarding #JEE(Main)-2021 Examination during Covid. Hon'ble PM Shri Narendra Modi Ji has always said that the safety, security and bright future of our students should be the highest priorities of the Education Ministry," he said. "Accordingly, to ensure the safety of the students I have advised @DG_NTA to make the following arrangements. #JEE(Main)-2021," he added.

The JEE exams are held for admissions into engineering colleges in the country. The JEE (Main) scheduled for May 2021 was postponed due to the prevailing COVID-19 situation. In an effort to support the student community, the National Testing Agency (NTA) is organizing the JEE (Main)- 2021 in four sessions. Two of these sessions have already been completed in February (Session 1: from 23 to 26 February 2021) and March (Session 2: from 16 to 18 March). The April and May sessions were rescheduled.

The UGC NET December 2020 cycle examination scheduled for May 2021 was also postponed by the government in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. (ANI)

