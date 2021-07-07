Left Menu

Two held, ganja worth Rs 90 lakhs seized in Telangana's Kothagudem

Telangana Police on Tuesday allegedly seized dry ganja worth Rs 90 lakh and arrested two persons at Brindavanam village under Chunchupalli police station limits in Kothagudem district of Telangana.

ANI | Kothagudem (Telangana) | Updated: 07-07-2021 10:07 IST | Created: 07-07-2021 10:07 IST
Telangana Police on Tuesday allegedly seized dry ganja worth Rs 90 lakh and arrested two persons at Brindavanam village under Chunchupalli police station limits in Kothagudem district of Telangana. DSP G Venkateshwara Babu speaking to media said that the seized ganja weighs around 4.5 quintals and was being smuggled in a mini pickup truck.

The accused have been identified as driver Shaik Shabbir and a labourer Shamshu Mirza Baig of Maharashtra's Aurangabad. "The substance was hidden inside a box made of rims of plywood sheets to make the box look like a pile of plywood sheets to divert police attention. They were transporting the material at the directions of ganja smugglers Javed and Rasool of Maharashtra and Dharam Singh and Ravi of Sangareddy in Telangana," said Venkateshwara Babu.

Dharam Singh and Ravi went to Sileru along with Shabbir and Baig on the Andhra Pradesh-Telangana border to buy the material. They came back to Bhadrachalam where the driver and the labourer were told to take the material to Maharashtra, he added. Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

