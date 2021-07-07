Gyms reopen in Patna with 50 pc capacity

As gyms reopen in Patna with 50 per cent capacity on Wednesday, several enthusiasts welcomed the decision of the state government. The Bihar government on Monday announced further easing of COVID-19 induced restrictions.

Speaking to ANI, a gym enthusiast, Kumud Ranjan said, "This is a good decision by the government. Regular exercising helps boost immunity," He added, "a lot of problems had to be faced while at home, since we were not exercising."

While one of the enthusiasts even mentioned its importance for peace and mindfulness. One of the gym employees, Rahul Kumar said," No one is allowed without carrying a vaccination certificate, a sanitiser and a mask. Apart from all this, facility of thermal scanning has also been installed at our gym." (ANI)

