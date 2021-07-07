Left Menu

Three of family including child die after lorry overturns in Andhra's Krishna district

Three of a family including a child died after a lorry in which they were travelling overturned, police said on Wednesday.

ANI | Krishna (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 07-07-2021 13:56 IST | Created: 07-07-2021 13:56 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • India

Three of a family including a child died after a lorry in which they were travelling overturned, police said on Wednesday. The incident took place in the early hours of Wednesday when the lorry was going to Guntur from Eleswaram in East Godavari district.

"Loaded with rice, the lorry overturned at 2:30 am. The three passengers, K Srinivasa Rao (29), Rajyalakshmi (27) and their son Rohit (2) got trapped under the cargo of rice bags and died," informed the circle inspector of Gannavaram, Sivaji. He added that the driver and cleaner of the lorry incurred minor injuries but are safe.

"An FIR is registered and the case is filed under section 304A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC)," he said, adding that the information had been passed on to the family of the deceased and the investigation and other legal formalities are underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

