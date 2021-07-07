Egypt's Suez Canal signs agreement for Ever Given settlement- State TV
Egypt's Suez Canal Authority (SCA) signed a settlement on Wednesday with the owner and insurers of the Ever Given container ship as it was released to leave the waterway following a dispute overcompensation.
The Ever Given blocked the Suez Canal after becoming grounded amid high winds in late March.
