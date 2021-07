Federer loses to Hurkacz in Wimbledon quarters

Roger Federer has lost in straight sets to 14th-seeded Hubert Hurkacz in the Wimbledon quarterfinals.

Hurkacz won 6-3, 7-6 (4), 6-0 on Centre Court.

Hurkacz was playing in his first rand Slam quarterfinal. Federer was looking for a record 21st Grand Slam title, and ninth at Wimbledon.

