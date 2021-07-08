Left Menu

U.S. expects seventh round of Iran nuclear talks; no details when

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 08-07-2021 01:12 IST | Created: 08-07-2021 01:10 IST
The United States said on Wednesday it expected a seventh round of indirect U.S.-Iran talks on resuming compliance with the 2015 Iran nuclear deal to take place "at the appropriate moment," but did not say when that might be.

"Of course, nothing is certain in the world of diplomacy, but I think we have every expectation that there will be a seventh round of talks at the appropriate moment, at the right time, and our team looks forward to being engaged in that next round of talks when it does begin," U.S. State Department spokesman Ned Price told a regular news briefing.

