Left Menu

New Caledonia elects pro-independence candidate Louis Mapou as president

Mapou sits on the board of directors of France's Eramet , which runs nickel mines, the Doniambo ferro-nickel plant near the port of Noumea, and a refinery that produces a type of nickel that can be used in electric vehicle batteries. He also worked as the director general of New Caledonia's Rural Development and Land Development Agency from 1998 to 2005.

Reuters | Melbourne | Updated: 08-07-2021 09:46 IST | Created: 08-07-2021 09:33 IST
New Caledonia elects pro-independence candidate Louis Mapou as president
Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • Australia

New Caledonia has elected Louis Mapou as its first pro-independence president since a 1998 deal with Paris to grant more political power to the French Pacific territory, Radio Australia reported on Thursday. The election comes a few months before the third and final referendum that the island can legally take on whether to secede from France under the 1998 agreement, known as the Noumea Accord.

Two prior referendums in 2018 and 2020 both failed to win a majority in favor of independence, but support for the remaining part of France dropped from 56.7% in 2018 to 53.26% in 2020. Mapou sits on the board of directors of France's Eramet, which runs nickel mines, the Doniambo ferronickel plant near the port of Noumea, and a refinery that produces a type of nickel that can be used in electric vehicle batteries.

He also worked as the director-general of New Caledonia's Rural Development and Land Development Agency from 1998 to 2005. The nickel-rich territory has been seeing fresh interest from international companies searching for materials to fuel the ongoing electric vehicle boom.

Electric car maker Tesla Inc has agreed to a technical and industrial partnership with a consortium including trade house Trafigura, Prony Resources, which this year bought out a nickel business in the territory, previously owned by Brazil's Vale.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
All ports making their contributions in fight against COVID through CSR activities: Mandaviya

All ports making their contributions in fight against COVID through CSR acti...

 India
2
Over 90 held in fake call centres bust in Delhi

Over 90 held in fake call centres bust in Delhi

 India
3
Equity gauges subdued, Tata Motors down 2 pc

Equity gauges subdued, Tata Motors down 2 pc

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Germany to donate all remaining AstraZeneca vaccines in Aug; COVID Delta variant could ruin summer, French government warns and more

Health News Roundup: Germany to donate all remaining AstraZeneca vaccines in...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021