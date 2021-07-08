Left Menu

L Murugan takes charge as MoS Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-07-2021 12:22 IST | Created: 08-07-2021 12:14 IST
  Country:
  India

Tamil Nadu BJP president L Murugan on Thursday took charge as the Minister of State for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry, and Dairying.

After taking charge, Murugan said he will work for the welfare of farmers across the country. The minister (44) has not yet been allocated work, as animal husbandry, poultry, dairy, and fishery are wide sectors in themselves.

Murugan will work along with Sanjeev Balayan to assist his senior minister Parshottam Rupala in the ministry.

