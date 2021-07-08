Left Menu

Moradabad residents express relief with resumption of Interstate buses between U'khand, UP

Residents of Moradabad expressed relief with the Interstate movement of the buses resuming on Thursday between Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh.

ANI | Moradabad (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 08-07-2021 14:13 IST | Created: 08-07-2021 14:13 IST
A visual from Moradabad on Thursday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Residents of Moradabad expressed relief with the Interstate movement of the buses resuming on Thursday between Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh. "Prior to the move, people had to travel by themselves till the UP border and then take a second bus from the place to their destination but now, they do not face the same problem," Amit Bishnoi, an employee at the depot told ANI on Thursday.

Another commuter said that people even had to travel by foot to the border and then take a bus for further travel to their destination in Uttarakhand. "It is quite a relief for us as we use to travel by foot and change different busses to reach Uttrakhand but now, it's a very good initiative that it will take us directly to our destination," he said.

"Uttar Pradesh Road Transport Corporation had to stop the travel to and from different neighbouring states due to the Covid-19 pandemic but now, the department while issuing a guideline allowed us to operate the buses," said another person. He also mentioned, "Haldwani, Ramnagar and Dehradun are some of the routes on which the buses have started running again." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

