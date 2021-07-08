Left Menu

Danve Raosaheb Dadarao takes over as Minister of State in Coal and Mines Ministries

Union Minister Shri Pralhad Joshi extended his best wishes to Shri Danve Raosaheb Dadarao on assuming charge today.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-07-2021 15:08 IST | Created: 08-07-2021 15:08 IST
In addition to Coal and Mines, he has also been assigned the portfolio of Minister of State in the Ministry of Railways. Image Credit: Twitter(@PIBMumbai)
Shri Danve Raosaheb Dadarao took over as the Minister of State in the Ministry of Coal and Ministry of Mines here today. In addition to Coal and Mines, he has also been assigned the portfolio of Minister of State in the Ministry of Railways.

Union Minister Shri Pralhad Joshi extended his best wishes to Shri Danve Raosaheb Dadarao on assuming charge today. Shri Anil Kumar Jain Secretary Coal, Shri Alok Tandon, Secretary Mines, and Senior officers of both the Ministries were present on this occasion.

(With Inputs from PIB)

