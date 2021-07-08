Dr Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad takes charge as MoS in Ministry of Finance
In addition to an MBBS degree, Dr Karad is an MS in General Surgery, and MCh in Paediatric Surgery and an FCPS in General Surgery from Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University and from Mumbai University.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-07-2021 15:15 IST | Created: 08-07-2021 15:15 IST
Dr Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad took charge as Minister of State in the Ministry of Finance, here, today.
Dr Karad is a first time member of the Rajya Sabha. Active in public service, he has served as Mayor of Aurangabad Municipal Corporation and also as Chairman of Marathwada Legal Development Corporation. Dr Karad is 64 years old and a doctor by profession.
(With Inputs from PIB)
