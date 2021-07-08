Left Menu

G.Kishan Reddy takes charge as Union Minister of DoNER along with MoS B.L.Verma

Earlier, Secretary DoNER Dr Inder Jit Singh and senior officials welcomed the Ministers in the Ministry and made a brief presentation.

He said, under the guidance of Shri Modi, he will try to complete all the pending projects in the region within the stipulated timeframe. Image Credit: Twitter(@tourismgoi)
Shri G.Kishan Reddy took charge as Union Minister of Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) along with Union Minister of State Shri B.L.Verma this afternoon.

Speaking to the media after taking charge, Shri Reddy said that kind of transformation that took place in the North-Eastern Region in the last seven years in all spheres of life under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is both incredible and unprecedented. He said, under the guidance of Shri Modi, he will try to complete all the pending projects in the region within the stipulated timeframe. He also thanked the former DoNER Minister Dr Jitendra Singh, present on the occasion for his stellar role in the overall development of the North Eastern Region.

Union Minister of State for DoNER, Shri B.L.Verma said that the whole country is aware of the kind of development that took place in the North Eastern Region under the Prime Minister, particularly in the area of connectivity. He said that under the guidance of Shri Reddy and with the help of Senior officials, the Ministry of DoNER will scale new heights in coming years. He said that he will make all efforts to deliver on the responsibilities placed on him by Shri Modiji.

Earlier, Secretary DoNER Dr Inder Jit Singh and senior officials welcomed the Ministers in the Ministry and made a brief presentation.

(With Inputs from PIB)

