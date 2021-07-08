Left Menu

PM Modi interacts with premier science and technology institutions

The Prime Minister tweeted about IISC Bangaluru, IIT Mumbai, IIT Chennai, IIT Kanpur.

PM Modi interacts with premier science and technology institutions
After his interaction with more than 100 Directors of Centrally Funded Technical Institutions, Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi shared details of his interaction with the premier science and technology institutions of the country that made presentations in the meeting. The Prime Minister tweeted about IISC Bangaluru, IIT Mumbai, IIT Chennai, IIT Kanpur.

In a series of tweets, the Prime Minister said

Had an enriching interaction with Directors of leading IITs and @iiscbangalore during which we exchanged thoughts on a wide range of subjects including making India a hub for R&D, innovation and popularising science among the youth.

The @iiscbangalore team shared an interesting presentation on their key R&D initiatives in areas like robotics, efforts in education such as training maths/science teachers, COVID-19 work. They emphasised the need to give importance to health in the Aatmanirbhar Bharat vision.

I was happy to know details on @iitbombay's extensive work in technology for conversion of nitrogen generator to oxygen generator, cell therapy for a cancer cure and their academic innovations like starting LASE programme, Masters in Digital Health, AI and Data Science.

The team from @iitmadras talked about COVID mitigation efforts like setting up a modular hospital, hotspot prediction, their multi-disciplinary research and their online BSc. in programming and data science. They are also working on enhanced digital coverage across India.

Proud to see @IITKanpur become a hub for futuristic research and innovations in blockchain technologies, monitoring air quality, electronic fuel injections and more. The support being given to start-ups, upskilling of professionals will greatly benefit India's Yuva Shakti.

(With Inputs from PIB)

