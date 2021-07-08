Left Menu

Krishna Pal Gurjar takes over as Minister of State in Ministry of Power 

He was greeted at the office at Shram Shakti Bhawan by Shri Alok Kumar Secretary, Ministry of Power and other senior officers on this occasion as well as CMDs of the CPSUs under the Ministry of Power.

Shri Krishna Pal Gurjar took over as the Minister of State in the Ministry of Power here today in the presence of Shri R. K. Singh, Cabinet Minister for Power and New and Renewable Energy.

He was greeted at the office at Shram Shakti Bhawan by Shri Alok Kumar Secretary, Ministry of Power and other senior officers on this occasion as well as CMDs of the CPSUs under the Ministry of Power.

