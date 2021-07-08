MoD implements integrated system for sanction of defence pension SPARSH

Ministry of Defence has implemented SPARSH [System for Pension Administration (Raksha)], an integrated system for automation of sanction and disbursement of defence pension. This web-based system processes pension claims and credits pension directly into the bank accounts of defence pensioners without relying on any external intermediary. A Pensioner Portal is available for pensioners to view their pension-related information, access services and register complaints about redressal of grievances, if any, relating to their pension matters.

SPARSH envisages the establishment of Service Centres to provide last-mile connectivity to pensioners who may be unable to directly access the SPARSH portal for any reason. In addition to several offices of the Defence Accounts Department, which are already functioning as Service Centres for pensioners, the two largest banks dealing with defence pensioners – State Bank of India (SBI) and Punjab National Bank (PNB) – have been co-opted as Service Centres.

An agreement to this effect was signed between Officiating Controller General of Defence Accounts (CGDA) Shri Rajnish Kumar and officials of SBI & PNB, in the presence of Defence Secretary Dr Ajay Kumar and Financial Advisor (Defence Services) Shri Sanjiv Mittal in New Delhi on July 08, 2021. Under the agreement, the pensioners can approach various branches of these two banks for obtaining any service relating to their pension issues.

Appreciating the efforts of all those involved in this process, the Defence Secretary said implementation of SPARSH fulfilled a long pending requirement. He added that the decision will prove to be a boon for defence pensioners and thanked the officials of SBI & PNB. He urged them to facilitate the migration of manual data and complete the process at the earliest.

