Left Menu

Dharmendra Pradhan assumes charge of Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship 

Dr Mahendra Nath Pandey, who was Minister of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship before yesterday’s Cabinet reshuffle, was also present on the occasion and extended his best wishes to both ministers on taking office.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-07-2021 17:42 IST | Created: 08-07-2021 17:42 IST
Dharmendra Pradhan assumes charge of Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship 
Shri Dharmendra Pradhan said he was committed to strengthening the skilling efforts of the ministry and equipping the youth with the necessary skills to prepare them for Future of Work, and creating linkages between skilling and employment. Image Credit: Twitter(@dpradhanbjp)
  • Country:
  • India

Shri Dharmendra Pradhan assumed charge of the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship as Cabinet Minister and Shri Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Member of Parliament, Rajya Sabha, from Karnataka, took office as the Minister of State (MoS) of Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship. Dr Mahendra Nath Pandey, who was Minister of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship before yesterday's Cabinet reshuffle, was also present on the occasion and extended his best wishes to both ministers on taking office.

Shri Dharmendra Pradhan said he was committed to strengthening the skilling efforts of the ministry and equipping the youth with the necessary skills to prepare them for Future of Work, and creating linkages between skilling and employment. He also extended his wishes to Shri Rajeev Chandrasekhar on his assuming charge as MoS and said he was looking forward to working together to give impetus to entrepreneurship and fulfil Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of making India the skill capital of the world.

Shri Rajeev Chandrasekhar said he was privileged and honoured to serve as MoS in the Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Ministry, adding he would work hard to realise the Prime Minister's vision of a Digital, Skilled and New India.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

1
All ports making their contributions in fight against COVID through CSR activities: Mandaviya

All ports making their contributions in fight against COVID through CSR acti...

 India
2
Over 90 held in fake call centres bust in Delhi

Over 90 held in fake call centres bust in Delhi

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Germany to donate all remaining AstraZeneca vaccines in Aug; COVID Delta variant could ruin summer, French government warns and more

Health News Roundup: Germany to donate all remaining AstraZeneca vaccines in...

 Global
4
Equity gauges subdued, Tata Motors down 2 pc

Equity gauges subdued, Tata Motors down 2 pc

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021