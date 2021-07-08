Dharmendra Pradhan assumes charge of Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship 

Shri Dharmendra Pradhan assumed charge of the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship as Cabinet Minister and Shri Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Member of Parliament, Rajya Sabha, from Karnataka, took office as the Minister of State (MoS) of Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship. Dr Mahendra Nath Pandey, who was Minister of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship before yesterday's Cabinet reshuffle, was also present on the occasion and extended his best wishes to both ministers on taking office.

Shri Dharmendra Pradhan said he was committed to strengthening the skilling efforts of the ministry and equipping the youth with the necessary skills to prepare them for Future of Work, and creating linkages between skilling and employment. He also extended his wishes to Shri Rajeev Chandrasekhar on his assuming charge as MoS and said he was looking forward to working together to give impetus to entrepreneurship and fulfil Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of making India the skill capital of the world.

Shri Rajeev Chandrasekhar said he was privileged and honoured to serve as MoS in the Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Ministry, adding he would work hard to realise the Prime Minister's vision of a Digital, Skilled and New India.

(With Inputs from PIB)