Low pressure area likely to form over Bay of Bengal off Andhra, Odisha coasts
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday announced that a low pressure lies over west-central and adjoining northwest Bay of Bengal off north Andhra Pradesh-south Odisha coasts around 11th July.
Meanwhile, the IMD on July 8 predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall very likely at isolated places over Vidharbha, Chhattisgarh, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yaman and Telangana.
Meanwhile, the IMD on July 8 predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall very likely at isolated places over Vidharbha, Chhattisgarh, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yaman and Telangana.
The weather department forecast heavy rainfall at isolated places over Himachal Pradesh, Uttrakhand, East Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Sikkim, Odisha, Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, and Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Konkan and Goa, Marathwada, Rayalseema, Karnataka, Tamilnadu, Puducherry and Karaikal, and Kerala and Mahe. (ANI)
