Left Menu

Coconut Board Act to be amended to increase farming, says Tomar

The union cabinet decided on Thursday to amend Coconut Development Board Act as part of efforts to increase coconut farming.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-07-2021 19:33 IST | Created: 08-07-2021 19:33 IST
Coconut Board Act to be amended to increase farming, says Tomar
Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The union cabinet decided on Thursday to amend Coconut Development Board Act as part of efforts to increase coconut farming. Addressing a press conference after the first meeting of the expanded cabinet, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said the Coconut Board president will be a non-official person from the farmer community.

"To increase coconut farming, we're amending Coconut Board Act. The Coconut Board president will be a non-official person. He will be from the farmers' community, who knows and understand work of the field," Tomar said. (ANI) The minister also said that Agricultural Produce Market Committees (APMCs) will be able to use Rs 1 lakh crore Agriculture Infrastructure Fund announced last year.

He said it had been decided earlier that APMCs would be strengthened and efforts made to provide more resources to the APMCs. "Today, the Cabinet has decided that APMCs will now be able to use Rs 1 lakh crore agricultural infrastructure fund. The state government and cooperative federations will also be eligible to use this fund. I think more people will be benefited and more infrastructure will be created," he said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
All ports making their contributions in fight against COVID through CSR activities: Mandaviya

All ports making their contributions in fight against COVID through CSR acti...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Germany to donate all remaining AstraZeneca vaccines in Aug; COVID Delta variant could ruin summer, French government warns and more

Health News Roundup: Germany to donate all remaining AstraZeneca vaccines in...

 Global
3
Over 90 held in fake call centres bust in Delhi

Over 90 held in fake call centres bust in Delhi

 India
4
Equity gauges subdued, Tata Motors down 2 pc

Equity gauges subdued, Tata Motors down 2 pc

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021