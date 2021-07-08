Mamata Banerjee visits Sourav Ganguly at his residence, greets him on his birthday
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee met Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly at his residence in Kolkata and wished him on the occasion of former India captain's birthday. Former Indian skipper Ganguly turned 49 today.
The Chief Minister was seen presenting the chief minister a bouquet of flowers to the former cricketer. Banerjee's visit to Ganguly's house, sources said, was merely a courtesy visit by the chief minister.
Notably, there were speculations before West Bengal Assembly polls that Sourav Ganguly might join the BJP. However, those were put to rest after he did not join any party. (ANI)
