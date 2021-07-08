Left Menu

Mamata Banerjee visits Sourav Ganguly at his residence, greets him on his birthday

ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 08-07-2021 20:09 IST | Created: 08-07-2021 20:09 IST
Mamata Banerjee visits Sourav Ganguly at his residence, greets him on his birthday
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at Sourav Ganguly's residence in Kolkata (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee met Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly at his residence in Kolkata and wished him on the occasion of former India captain's birthday. Former Indian skipper Ganguly turned 49 today.

The Chief Minister was seen presenting the chief minister a bouquet of flowers to the former cricketer. Banerjee's visit to Ganguly's house, sources said, was merely a courtesy visit by the chief minister.

Notably, there were speculations before West Bengal Assembly polls that Sourav Ganguly might join the BJP. However, those were put to rest after he did not join any party. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

