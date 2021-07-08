Seed industry players reach consensus on commercialisation framework

Seed industry players have reached a consensus on commercialisation framework for the development of plant varieties, a statement said on Thursday.

The consensus was developed through consultations and discussions among industry players, according to a joint statement by National Seed Association of India (NSAI) and the Federation of Seed Industry of India (FSII).

''This framework ensures that interests of all parties, including farmers are taken care of and we are happy that the main concerns of the small and medium companies regarding monopoly of trait leading to excessive trait pricing are fully addressed. The non-discretionary access to traits will address the fears of the farmers and industry players of excessive trait pricing,'' NSAI President Prabhakar Rao said in a statement.

NSAI and FSII presented the salient features of the framework by the industry associations to the senior officials of the Agriculture Ministry and the regulatory authorities.

The highlight of the framework includes to form an industry governing body which would have representatives from both the associations, an independent scientist and an independent expert to chair it.

The Chair and the Scientist will take an impartial view of the matters and ensure that concerns and interests of all parties, including farmers are taken care of, is also part of the framework, the statement said.

''Illegal use of unapproved technologies is fraught with dangers to the environment. The two associations believe that new technologies will improve farmers' incomes, increase the international competitiveness of the Indian farmers and provide better quality food to the consumers. This framework enables such a process for release of new technologies," FSII chairman and Rasi Seeds Chairman M Ramasami added.

