Russia conducts drills involving nuclear-capable bombers

PTI | Moscow | Updated: 08-07-2021 20:51 IST
Russia conducts drills involving nuclear-capable bombers
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

Russia's air force has conducted drills involving its nuclear-capable strategic bombers, the military said Thursday.

The Defence Ministry said that Tu-160 and Tu-95 strategic bombers took off from their base in the Saratov region on the Volga River and flew more than 4,000 km (about 2,500 miles) to launch cruise missiles at practice targets at a firing range in the Arctic.

It said the missiles hit their designated targets.

The drills also involved Tu-95 bombers based in Russia's Far East.

The Russian military has increased the number and scope of its drills amid tensions with the West.

