Army foils infiltration bid in J-K's Nowshera, one terrorist killed

The Army on Thursday informed that it has successfully foiled an infiltration bid by neutralising one terrorist and recovered a cache of arms and ammunition, including one AK-47 rifle and hand grenades, along the Line of Control (LoC) in Nowshera sector of Jammu and Kashmir.

ANI | Jammu (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 09-07-2021 10:22 IST | Created: 09-07-2021 10:22 IST
Arms seized by the Army. (Photo/ ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The Army on Thursday informed that it has successfully foiled an infiltration bid by neutralising one terrorist and recovered a cache of arms and ammunition, including one AK-47 rifle and hand grenades, along the Line of Control (LoC) in Nowshera sector of Jammu and Kashmir. Major General Rajeev Puri, during the press conference, said, "On July 7, Pakistani terrorists attempted to infiltrate Nowshera sector. Army soldiers neutralised them through surveillance grid."

"One terrorist has been killed and his body is recovered. Huge cache of arms and ammunition including one AK-47 rifle, four magazines two hand grenades were recovered," he said. "The infallible bravery of Army soldiers shows that we can halt any Pakistani action across the LoC," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

