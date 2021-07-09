Mansukh Mandaviya takes charge of Chemical & Fertilizer Ministry, says will fulfill PM Modi's vision

By Amit Kumar Mansukh Mandaviya on Friday took charge as Minister for Chemical and Fertiliser and said he will try to live up to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for doubling farmers' income.

After taking charge as Chemical and Fertiliser Minister, Mandaviya told ANI, "Prime Minister Modi has given me the charge of Chemical and Fertilizer Ministry as a cabinet minister. I will do my best to fulfill the Prime Minister's vision for doubling the income of farmers, in which fertilizers have a greater role. I will do everything possible to fulfill the aspirations of the Prime Minister." The second-term Rajya Sabha MP from Gujarat, Mansukh Mandaviya, on Thursday assumed office as Union Health Minister, replacing Dr Harsh Vardhan.

Health and Family Welfare Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Thursday said in cabinet briefing, "Rs 23,000 crores package to be given to deal with the problems that occurred in the second wave of COVID. It will be used jointly by the Central and state governments." Earlier, he served as minister of state (MoS) for ports, shipping and waterways and MoS for chemical and fertilisers.

The two-time MP has also served as a member of the consultative committee for the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate and the Ministry of Textiles. Mandaviya was also the Chairman of the state-run Gujarat Agro Industries Corporation Limited.As many as 43 leaders took oath on Wednesday in the first Union Cabinet reshuffle and expansion after Prime Minister Modi returned to power for a second term in May 2019.

The swearing-in ceremony, which took place at Rashtrapati Bhavan amid COVID-19 protocols, came days ahead of the monsoon session of parliament. Some of the key figures inducted into the Union cabinet include Jyotiraditya Scindia, Bhupender Yadav, Sarbananda Sonowal and Pashupati Kumar Paras.

Seven women MPs took oath as union ministers in the expanded council of ministers. They include Anupriya Patel, Shobha Karandlaje, Darshana Vikram Jardosh, Meenakshi Lekhi, Annapurna Devi, Pratima Bhoumik and Bharati Pravin Pawar.

Seven MoS have been promoted as Union Cabinet Ministers. (ANI)

