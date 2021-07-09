Tata Power bags 84-MW solar rooftop project in Kerala

Tata Power on Friday said it has bagged a Rs 400-crore contract from the Kerala State Electricity Board Ltd (KSEBL), to develop a 84-megawatt rooftop solar project in the state.

''As a part of this agreement, the company will implement projects through KSEBL of 64 MW for individual households with solar capacity ranging from 3 kW-10kW and 20 MW for residential / housing society projects with solar capacity ranging from 11kW-100kW,'' the company said in a statement.

Advertisement

Tata Power has been empanelled and won a contract worth Rs 400 cr from KSEBL on July 2 to develop 64-MW solar rooftop project for domestic consumers across all districts of Kerala, the statement said.

The company has won this capacity in a bid announced by KSEBL in February 2021 under the 'Soura Subsidy Scheme in Domestic Sector', Kerala, in line with the phase-II Subsidy Programme of the Ministry of New & Renewable Energy.

The project has to be commissioned within three months of receipt of an order from individual residential customers. Besides rooftop, the company had earlier received a letter of award from KSEBL on January 6, 2021, to develop a 110 MW solar project which is expected to generate about 274 million units (MUs) of energy per year.

Upon completion of this project, it is expected to generate 120 MUs of energy per year and will annually offset about 100 million kg of carbon dioxide.

Tata Power CEO and MD Praveer Sinha said, ''We are delighted to secure the 84 MW rooftop project from KSEBL and are proud to have this opportunity to support domestic consumers migrate to green energy.'' He added that this project is testament to KSEBL's trust in the company's commitment to drive India’s transition towards clean power through rooftop solar-based generation.

Tata Power is an integrated power company. Together with its subsidiaries and jointly controlled entities, it has an installed or managed capacity of 12,808 MW.

With nearly 3.9 gigawatts of clean energy generation from solar, wind, hydro and waste heat recovery accounting for 31 per cent of the overall portfolio, the company is a leader in clean energy generation. PTI KKS HRS hrs

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)