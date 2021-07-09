Rajnath Singh holds conversation with Deputy PM and Defence Minister of Israel
Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh held a telephonic conversation with Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of Israel Lt Gen (Res) Benjamin Gantz on July 09, 2021. Shri Rajnath Singh congratulated Lt Gen (Res) Benjamin Gantz on assuming the charge of Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of Israel.
In a tweet after the telephonic conversation, Raksha Mantri said he looks forward to working closely with Israel to deepen defence cooperation and advance the strategic partnership. He also thanked Lt Gen (Res) Benjamin Gantz for the assistance provided to India by Israel for handling the COVID-19 pandemic.
(With Inputs from PIB)
