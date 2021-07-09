Left Menu

PM Modi receives first copy of book ‘The Ramayana of Shri Guru Gobind Singh Ji’

During our interaction, the learned Shri KTS Tulsi Ji spoke about the noble tenets of Sikhism and also recited Gurbani Shabad. I was touched by his gesture.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-07-2021 16:08 IST | Created: 09-07-2021 16:08 IST
The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has received the first copy of the book, 'The Ramayana of Shri Guru Gobind Singh Ji' penned by Late Mrs Baljit Kaur Tulsi Ji, who is the mother of noted lawyer Shri KTS Tulsi Ji.

In a series of tweets, the Prime Minister said, "Received the first copy of the book, 'The Ramayana of Shri Guru Gobind Singh Ji' penned by Late Mrs Baljit Kaur Tulsi Ji, who is the mother of noted lawyer Shri KTS Tulsi Ji. The book has been published by IGNCA.

During our interaction, the learned Shri KTS Tulsi Ji spoke about the noble tenets of Sikhism and also recited Gurbani Shabad. I was touched by his gesture.

(With Inputs from PIB)

