PM Modi receives first copy of book ‘The Ramayana of Shri Guru Gobind Singh Ji’
During our interaction, the learned Shri KTS Tulsi Ji spoke about the noble tenets of Sikhism and also recited Gurbani Shabad. I was touched by his gesture.
- Country:
- India
The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has received the first copy of the book, 'The Ramayana of Shri Guru Gobind Singh Ji' penned by Late Mrs Baljit Kaur Tulsi Ji, who is the mother of noted lawyer Shri KTS Tulsi Ji.
In a series of tweets, the Prime Minister said, "Received the first copy of the book, 'The Ramayana of Shri Guru Gobind Singh Ji' penned by Late Mrs Baljit Kaur Tulsi Ji, who is the mother of noted lawyer Shri KTS Tulsi Ji. The book has been published by IGNCA.
During our interaction, the learned Shri KTS Tulsi Ji spoke about the noble tenets of Sikhism and also recited Gurbani Shabad. I was touched by his gesture. Here is the audio. https://t.co/0R9z836sLi "
(With Inputs from PIB)
- READ MORE ON:
- Narendra Modi
- Guru Gobind Singh
- Ramayana
- Baljit Kaur Tulsi
- IGNCA
ALSO READ
Crucial meeting on Jammu and Kashmir chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi ends.
Indo-Japanese partnership during coronavirus pandemic more relevant for global stability and prosperity: PM Narendra Modi after inaugurating Zen Garden and Kaizen Academy at Ahmedabad.
Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee writes to PM Narendra Modi, urges him to reduce taxes charged by Centre on petrol and diesel. PTI PNT RMS RMS
Disappointed at outcome of PM Narendra Modi's all-party meeting on J-K last month:PAGD.
Our govt has put maximum thrust on health care sector, budget for it more than doubled to over Rs 2 lakh cr this year: PM Narendra Modi.