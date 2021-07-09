Left Menu

France sees talks with Russia as best way to resolve champagne row - minister

France sees continuing negotiations with Russia as the best way to resolve a dispute over champagne, French Trade Minister Franck Riester said on Friday. Russian law is complex and other appellations including cognac may be affected, Riester added.

France sees continuing negotiations with Russia as the best way to resolve a dispute over champagne, French Trade Minister Franck Riester said on Friday. Russia has adopted legislation which will require French producers to attach a label to the back of their bottles sold in Russia with the description "sparkling wine".

By contrast, domestic producers of what is known in Russia as "shampanskoye" will not have to attach any such label. Russian law is complex and other appellations including cognac may be affected, Riester added.

