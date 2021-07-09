France sees talks with Russia as best way to resolve champagne row - minister
France sees continuing negotiations with Russia as the best way to resolve a dispute over champagne, French Trade Minister Franck Riester said on Friday. Russian law is complex and other appellations including cognac may be affected, Riester added.
- Country:
- France
France sees continuing negotiations with Russia as the best way to resolve a dispute over champagne, French Trade Minister Franck Riester said on Friday. Russia has adopted legislation which will require French producers to attach a label to the back of their bottles sold in Russia with the description "sparkling wine".
By contrast, domestic producers of what is known in Russia as "shampanskoye" will not have to attach any such label. Russian law is complex and other appellations including cognac may be affected, Riester added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Russia
- Franck Riester
- French
- Russian
- France
ALSO READ
After 'negative spiral', EU seeks new Russia strategy
First round of Russia-U.S. arms control talks could take place in July - RIA
Japan lodges protest with Russia over naval drills on disputed Kuril Islands
Britain says: don't get carried away by warship spat with Russia
NSA Doval meets Russian counterpart in Tajikistan; discusses plans for bilateral interaction in security sphere