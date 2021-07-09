Team from TEA meets Industries Minister, get support

Coimbatore, July 9 (PTI): A delegation of Tirupur Exporters' Association (TEA) on Friday said it has met Tamil Nadu Industries Minister Thangam Thennarasu to brief him on the issues faced by the knitwear industry.

The association submitted a list of the issues among which was to enhance the competitiveness, market-share of the industry globally and reach a target of Rs one lakh crore business by 2024, the president of TEA Raja M Shanmugham said in a press release here The Minister responded positively and assured the delegation of all support, said Shanmugham The delegation, headed by Shanmugham, comprised Joint Secretary R Senthilkumar and they called on Industry Secretary Muruganandam too and requested him to look into the problems listed.

