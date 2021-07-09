SIT files challan before Faridkot court in Bargari sacrilege case

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) constituted to investigate sacrilege cases on Friday filed the first challan in a case of desecration of Sri Guru Granth Sahib before the court of JMIC Faridkot. Disclosing this here today, SIT head and IGP Border Range Amritsar S P S Parmar said that the challan has been presented against 6 accused arrested in this case of desecration pertaining to strewing of torn pages of Sri Guru Granth Sahib at Bargari on October 12, 2015, with the next hearing fixed for July 20.

The SIT after informing the Illaqa Magistrate regarding the starting of investigation on May 16, 2021, had arrested all the accused wanted in this case, the IGP added. It may be recalled that an FIR No. 128 dated October 12, 2015 U/S 295, 295-A, 153-A, 201, 120-B IPC at Police Station Bajakhana was registered on the statement of the Manager of Gurudwara Sahib Bargari Kulwinder Singh.

Pertinently, this SIT was constituted under the Chairmanship of S P S Parmar IGP Border Range, Amritsar, with other members being Rajinder Singh Sohal, AIG/CI Punjab, Lakhbir Singh, ACP/ERS Amritsar and Insp Dalbir Singh, IC CIA Faridkot and others, after the handing over of cases to Punjab Police by the High Court. The six accused arrested were Sukhjinder Singh @ Sunny, Shakti Singh, Ranjit Singh @ Bhola, Baljit Singh, Nishan Singh and Pardeep Singh, a spokesperson said.

The above case was transferred to CBI for investigation on November 2, 2015, following which the Government of Punjab on September 6, 2018, had notified to take back sacrilege cases from CBI. The CBI had submitted the Joint Closure Report on July 4, 2019, in all the 3 cases. Later the Punjab and Haryana High Court had transferred the investigation of this case to Punjab Police, the spokesperson added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)