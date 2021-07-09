Left Menu

Maha: 53 kids rescued under MBVV police's 'Operation Muskaan'

Updated: 09-07-2021 22:54 IST
The Mira Bhayander Vasai Virar (MBVV) police have managed to trace and rescue 53 children below the age of 18 during June this year under its 'Operation Muskaan' initiative, an official said on Friday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Mahesh Patil said 37 girls and 16 boys, missing from Mira Bhayander and Vasai-Virar belts, were rescued, adding that 249 women were also traced during this period.

