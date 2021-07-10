Left Menu

MP's Krishi Vigyan Kendra urges ICMR to prescribe 'Kadaknath' therapy for post COVID recovery

Krishi Vigyan Kendra of Jhabua in Madhya Pradesh has urged the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) to prescribe 'Kadaknath' therapy from the state's black-feathered poultry breed for those recovering from post-COVID-19 complications.

ANI | Jhabua (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 10-07-2021 11:47 IST | Created: 10-07-2021 11:47 IST
MP's Krishi Vigyan Kendra urges ICMR to prescribe 'Kadaknath' therapy for post COVID recovery
A rare breed of black chicken called Kadaknath (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Krishi Vigyan Kendra of Jhabua in Madhya Pradesh has urged the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) to prescribe 'Kadaknath' therapy from the state's black-feathered poultry breed for those recovering from post-COVID-19 complications. In the letter to the Director-General of ICMR, Krishi Vigyan Kendra senior scientist and head has claimed that Kadaknath (a rare breed of black chicken) based products-meat, eggs and soup, could provide necessary nutritional support for the recovery of post-COVID-19 patients.

"As we know that nutritional therapy appears as the first line of treatment for the post-COVID-19 patient and optimum intake of all nutrients, mainly those playing crucial roles in the immune system, should be given through diverse and well-balanced diet," the letter dated July 8 read. The Madhya Pradesh research centre has suggested: "Kadaknath meat, Kadaknath eggs and their extract (Rasayanam) prepared from Kadaknath meat for post-COVID-19 patient's diets." Krishi Vigyan Kendra said Kadaknath based products contain nutrients like 'PUFA (EPA), DHA (22:6), Zinc, Iron Vitamin-C, essential amino acids, and other vitamins,' which plays a pivotal role in disease susceptibility and maintenance of immune function.

The letter also includes information about the nutritional value of the kadaknath chickens as researched by the National Meat Research Centre (NMRC, Hyderabad). It has also attached report published in an international journal. Madhya Pradesh has a Geographical Indication registry of Kadaknath, which is native to MP's Jhabua region mostly reared by tribal communities. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Branson, Bezos and Musk - three space tourism pioneers; Benefits of mRNA COVID vaccines outweigh rare heart risks, says WHO and more

Science News Roundup: Branson, Bezos and Musk - three space tourism pioneers...

 Global
2
Redmi K20 Pro receiving stable MIUI 12.5 update in India

Redmi K20 Pro receiving stable MIUI 12.5 update in India

 India
3
South Africa to start vaccinating 35-49 age group from Aug 1

South Africa to start vaccinating 35-49 age group from Aug 1

 South Africa
4
WI vs Aus: We are going to stick with young players, says Pollard

WI vs Aus: We are going to stick with young players, says Pollard

 St Lucia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021