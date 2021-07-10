Tamilisai Soundararajan to get vaccine second dose along with tribals in Telangana

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Saturday said she would get her second Covid-19 vaccination dose along with tribals in their locality in Telangana on Monday.

Stating that she had information about lack of awareness among tribals in Telangana about the importance and need for vaccination, Soundararajan, who holds additional charge as Lt Governor of Puducherry, said she would have her second dose along with Adivasis so that it would create awareness.

''...I would get my second jab along with the Adivasis in their location in Telangana on Monday so that they would become aware of the inoculation to keep the pandemic at bay,'' she told reporters after inaugurating a three-day vaccination festival in the coastal village of Veerampattinam here.

''I had had my first jab in Puducherry some time back.

I want to have my second vaccination in Telangana of which I am the Governor. The Chief Minister of Telangana had also requested me to get my second vaccination dose in Telangana,'' she added.

She said there was no shortage of vaccines in Puducherry and added that no time was lost in contacting the Central authorities and supply of vaccine was available without delay to meet the requirement here.

The Lt Governor said although she could not interfere in the allocation of portfolios to newly inducted Ministers in Puducherry, she would request the Chief Minister to expedite the process in the larger interest of development of the union territory.

''I cannot interfere in the matter. But out of my interest in the development of Puducherry I can request the Chief Minister to expedite allocation so that the Ministers could go ahead with their work relating to the departments they would be assigned,'' she added.

Five Ministers (three from AINRC and two from Bharatiya Janata Party) were inducted into the Rangasamy-led NDA government here on June27. However, they are yet to be allotted portfolios.

Stating there was every need to develop Puducherry industrially and also in the tourism sector, Soundararajan said she had held discussions with Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin recently (for making available the strip of land falling within the Tamil Nadu limits) for expansion of Puducherry airport as it would benefit Tamil Nadu also.PTI Cor SS PTI PTI

