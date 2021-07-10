Left Menu

Two unidentified terrorists neutralised in encounter in J-K's Anantnag

Two unidentified terrorists were neutralised by security forces in an ongoing encounter with security forces in Kwarigam, Ranipora area of Anantnag in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, informed Kashmir Zone Police.

ANI | Anantnag (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 10-07-2021 17:01 IST | Created: 10-07-2021 17:01 IST
Two unidentified terrorists neutralised in encounter in J-K's Anantnag
Two unidentified terrorists were neutralised by security forces in Kwarigam, Ranipora area of Anantnag on Saturday. [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI
Two unidentified terrorists were neutralised by security forces in an ongoing encounter with security forces in Kwarigam, Ranipora area of Anantnag in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, informed Kashmir Zone Police. #AnantnagEncounterUpdate: 02 unidentified #terrorists killed. #Operation in progress. Further details shall follow. @JmuKmrPolice," said the Kashmir Zone Police today on its official Twitter handle.

The operation is in progress and further details will follow. In another tweet it had said, "#Encounter has started at Kwarigam, Ranipora area of #Anantnag. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow @JmuKmrPolice," the Kashmir Zone Police had said on its official Twitter handle.

This comes two days after two terrorists from Pakistan were killed in an encounter with security forces in Dadal forest area of Sundarbani Sector in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district and two AK-47 rifles and ammunition in heavy quantity was recovered from them, informed Defence PRO, Jammu. In the operation, Nb Sub Sreejith M and Sep Maruprolu Jaswanth Reddy received fatal injuries, said Defence PRO.

A statement issued by Defence PRO, Jammu, said that based on information regarding infiltration and movement of terrorists in the area of Dadal, Sundarbani Sector, District Rajouri (J-K), the Army had launched extensive search operations with effect from June 29, 2021. Subsequently, the information was corroborated on July 8, 2021, and a search and destroy patrol seeking pro-active engagement with the terrorists, spotted the terrorists in the Dadal forest area, and challenged them.

"The terrorists opened fire and lobbed hand grenades leading to a fierce encounter in which two foreign terrorists from Pakistan have been killed," it added. Earlier, on June 30, a soldier sustained minor injuries in an exchange of fire between a group of suspicious armed persons near village Dadal in Rajouri, a few kilometres from the Line of Control (LoC).

"Based on info regarding the presence of a small group of suspicious armed persons near village Dadal, a few km from the LoC, search operations were launched last evening. During the night exchange of fire occurred in which one soldier received minor injuries and was evacuated. Operations in progress," Army's White Knight Corps had tweeted. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

