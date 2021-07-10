JK Students Association demands FIR against priest for 'bomb AMU, Jamia' comments

The Jammu and Kashmir Students Association (JKSA) on Saturday wrote to the Director-General of the Uttar Pradesh Police demanding an FIR against Priest Naransinghanand Saraswati who allegedly said that bombs should be dropped over Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) and Jamia Milia Islamia University (JMI). In the letter, the national spokesperson of the JKSA Nasir Khuehami called the Dasna Devi temple chief priest's Saraswati's 'hate speech' an attack on education and communal harmony that could result in real-life violence.

The letter quoted the priest saying in a video, "They will have to drop bombs over institutions like AMU, Jamia and eradicate the existence of Darul Uloom Deoband." It also pointed out that about 1,300 Kashmiri students were enrolled in the universities. "It is very offbeat and shocking that temples of learning are being debunked with contemptuous approach on a perpetual basis," Khuehami said while accusing the priest of 'spewing venom'.

"(This is) the murder of education and communal harmony...His speeches can result in real-life violence and also further erode the tolerance and brotherhood among communities. Around 1,300 Kashmiri students are currently enrolled in the Varsity," he added. Khuehami further requested DGP Uttar Pradesh Mukul Goel to lodge an FIR against Saraswati and ensure educational institutions are protected and peace is maintained. (ANI)

