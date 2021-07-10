Left Menu

Gokul to hike milk prices by Rs 2 in Maharashtra

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 10-07-2021 17:51 IST | Created: 10-07-2021 17:49 IST
Kolhapur District Co-Operative Milk Producers Union, which owns the milk brand Gokul, on Saturday said it has decided to hike milk prices by Rs 2 per litre in Maharashtra, except in Kolhapur, Sangli, and Konkan from Sunday.

Gokul has hiked the prices of buffalo milk and cow milk by Rs 2 per liter across the state except in Kolhapur, Sangli and Konkan following increase in procurement prices, according to a statement.

Currently, Gokul cow milk costs Rs 47 per liter which will cost Rs 49 per litre from Sunday, while buffalo milk that costs Rs 58 per litre will be available at Rs 60 per liter.

''This decision to hike milk prices is due to an increase in the milk procurement price by Rs 2 and Re 1 for buffalo and cow milk, respectively,'' Kolhapur District Co-Operative Milk Producers Union head Satej Patil said.

Kolhapur District Co-Operative Milk Producers Union collects 12 lakh litres of milk every day from across the state.

