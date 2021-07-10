Germany's Scholz sees final tax reform deal by October
German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz said on Saturday he expected a final deal on taxing multinationals to be reached by October, after finance ministers from the G20 club of large economies backed a plan to stop companies shifting profits to tax havens.
"I'm sure we will get final agreement on tax reform by October," Scholz told reporters at the G20 gathering in Venice.
