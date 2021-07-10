Left Menu

Germany's Scholz sees final tax reform deal by October

Reuters | Venice | Updated: 10-07-2021 19:06 IST | Created: 10-07-2021 19:06 IST
German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz said on Saturday he expected a final deal on taxing multinationals to be reached by October, after finance ministers from the G20 club of large economies backed a plan to stop companies shifting profits to tax havens.

"I'm sure we will get final agreement on tax reform by October," Scholz told reporters at the G20 gathering in Venice.

