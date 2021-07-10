Left Menu

Electricity to farmers for irrigation in daytime by 2023: Gehlot

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 10-07-2021 21:27 IST | Created: 10-07-2021 21:19 IST
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday said electricity would be made available to the farmers for irrigation purposes during the daytime in all districts by 2023.

At present, electricity is provided to farmers in 15 districts of the state.

Addressing an online function to mark the inauguration and foundation of several projects in Jodhpur, the Gehlot said the state government was working with commitment towards making the state self-reliant in the sectors of water and energy.

"It is our endeavour that quality electricity and drinking water should be available to every village and Dhani of the state," he said Stressing that Rajasthan has become a leading state in energy generation, the CM said that farmers in all the districts will get electricity in daytime for irrigation by the year 2023.

"At the time of independence, where a total of 13 MW power was available in Rajasthan, today 21,000 MW power is being generated (now). The state government is focusing on alternative energy sources and the target is to generate about 30,000 MW of solar power by the year 2024," he said.

For this, the CM added, major companies are making investments in the state.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

