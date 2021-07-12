Left Menu

South Africa's Eskom suspends service calls in areas affected by protests

"Eskom will not dispatch technicians in areas where there are protests. Safety of our employees remains our priority and therefore where we feel our employees are not safe, we will withdraw them immediately," the company said in a statement. Sporadic acts of violence after the jailing of former South African President Jacob Zuma have spread.

Reuters | Cape Town | Updated: 12-07-2021 02:56 IST | Created: 12-07-2021 02:51 IST
South Africa's Eskom suspends service calls in areas affected by protests
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)
  • Country:
  • South Africa

South African power utility Eskom said on Sunday it suspended service calls in areas affected by protests, citing concerns for the safety of its employees and contractors.

It said earlier there were delays in service due to "sporadic protest action" predominantly in KwaZulu-Natal region and some parts of Gauteng, the country's main economic hub where Johannesburg is located. "Eskom will not dispatch technicians in areas where there are protests. Safety of our employees remains our priority and therefore where we feel our employees are not safe, we will withdraw them immediately," the company said in a statement.

Sporadic acts of violence after the jailing of former South African President Jacob Zuma have spread. The unrest had initially been concentrated in Zuma's home province of KwaZulu-Natal, where on Wednesday night he started serving a 15-month sentence for contempt of court.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Benefits of mRNA COVID vaccines outweigh rare heart risks, says WHO; U.S. administers nearly 333.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines- CDC and more

Health News Roundup: Benefits of mRNA COVID vaccines outweigh rare heart ris...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Factbox: Branson, Bezos, and Musk - three space tourism pioneers; Billionaire Branson set to fly to space aboard Virgin Galactic rocket plane and more

Science News Roundup: Factbox: Branson, Bezos, and Musk - three space touris...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Unvaccinated Belgian woman contracted two COVID variants simultaneously; U.S. administers nearly 333.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines- CDC and more

Health News Roundup: Unvaccinated Belgian woman contracted two COVID variant...

 Global
4
New software update improves battery life on OnePlus Nord

New software update improves battery life on OnePlus Nord

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021