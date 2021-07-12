Left Menu

2 missing after flash floods in Dharamshala's Kangra

Two persons went reportedly missing in Kangra district after incessant rains caused flash floods in Dharamshala, informed Nipun Jindal, Deputy Commissioner of Kangra district on Monday.

A visual of the flash floods in Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Two persons went reportedly missing in Kangra district after incessant rains caused flash floods in Dharamshala, informed Nipun Jindal, Deputy Commissioner of Kangra district on Monday. "We can't say it is a cloudburst in Dharamshala but initially it is a flash flood case due to heavy rain," he told ANI.

Due to heavy rains, the water level in Manjhi River drastically rose damaging several shops and houses in the Chetru village of Dharamshala. Sandeep Kumar, Vice president Gram panchayat Bagali in Kangra district told ANI that there were at least 10 shops in the area which received severe damage. "There were about 4-5 houses also, which completely drowned. The ones that are left might also go down with the river," he added.

Kumar further said that it had been heavily raining since 7.30 AM in the morning today. A lady whose house drowned becoming one of the several victims of the natural calamity told ANI no part of her house is left. "I have nothing left. No house, no clothes. Even the vehicles drowned in the flash flood," she said.

Dharamshala MLA Vishal Nehria, who arrived at the Chetru village where the flash floods caused damage, said, "Due to natural calamity, there has been a lot of damage in Dharamshala. We are visiting affected places. In Chetru village, some houses and shops have drowned in the flash floods." "Some other officials have also joined and we are taking stock of the situation," he added.

The MLA further assured that some kind of relief will be provided to people affected due to the flash floods. (ANI)

