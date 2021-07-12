Left Menu

4.6 kg of heroin seized from Tanzanian national

PTI | Thiruvanan | Updated: 12-07-2021 16:42 IST | Created: 12-07-2021 16:21 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Around 4.6 kg of heroin was seized by DRI officials from a Tanzanian national who arrived at the airport here on Monday.

The officials, acting on a tip off, checked the luggage of 32 year-old Ashraf Mtoro Saphy and found the narcotic stashed in his check in trolley bag.

Saphy arrived here on a e-Medical attendant visa from Zanzibar in Tanzania via Dubai in an Emirates flight, an official of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence said.

He would be produced before the court after getting the results of the test reports, the official said.

