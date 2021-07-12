BUZZ-Lionheart Acquisition Corp II surges on second-biggest SPAC deal with MSP Recovery

** Blank-check co's shares up 8.6% at $10.74 premarket ** Stock set to open at highest in about five months

** Co to take payments recovery firm MSP Recovery public in $32.6 bln SPAC deal ** Deal would be the second-biggest SPAC merger ever, behind the ~$40 bln Grab Holdings-Altimeter Growth Corp merger

** Agreement will fetch $230 mln in proceeds for MSP - LCAP, which had its IPO in August ** As of last close, shares were down ~2% YTD

