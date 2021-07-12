Left Menu

BUZZ-Lionheart Acquisition Corp II surges on second-biggest SPAC deal with MSP Recovery

Reuters | Updated: 12-07-2021 16:46 IST | Created: 12-07-2021 16:25 IST
BUZZ-Lionheart Acquisition Corp II surges on second-biggest SPAC deal with MSP Recovery
Representative Image. Image Credit: Pixabay

** Blank-check co's shares up 8.6% at $10.74 premarket ** Stock set to open at highest in about five months

** Co to take payments recovery firm MSP Recovery public in $32.6 bln SPAC deal ** Deal would be the second-biggest SPAC merger ever, behind the ~$40 bln Grab Holdings-Altimeter Growth Corp merger

** Agreement will fetch $230 mln in proceeds for MSP - LCAP, which had its IPO in August ** As of last close, shares were down ~2% YTD

Also Read: Science News Roundup: "Space is for everyone": Europe's Space Agency to hire first disabled astronaut; Pandemic tied to spike in diabetes in children; type of immune response lasts months after Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

  • READ MORE ON:
  • SPAC

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Russia reports 25,033 new COVID-19 cases, 749 deaths; Australia reports first 2021 local COVID-19 death and more

Health News Roundup: Russia reports 25,033 new COVID-19 cases, 749 deaths; A...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Benefits of mRNA COVID vaccines outweigh rare heart risks, says WHO; U.S. administers nearly 333.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines- CDC and more

Health News Roundup: Benefits of mRNA COVID vaccines outweigh rare heart ris...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Factbox: Branson, Bezos, and Musk - three space tourism pioneers; Billionaire Branson set to fly to space aboard Virgin Galactic rocket plane and more

Science News Roundup: Factbox: Branson, Bezos, and Musk - three space touris...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Unvaccinated Belgian woman contracted two COVID variants simultaneously; U.S. administers nearly 333.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines- CDC and more

Health News Roundup: Unvaccinated Belgian woman contracted two COVID variant...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021