Hyderabad Airport installs another 5 MW solar power plant

Inching towards clean energy, GMR Hyderabad International Airport Ltd. (GHIAL) that manages Rajiv Gandhi International Airport here, has commissioned its second five MW solar power plant.

With this, GHIAL's total solar power capacity has now increased to 10 MW, a press release from GMR said on Monday.

Advertisement

In 2015, GHIAL commissioned a 5 MW Solar Power Plant for its captive consumption.

Spread over an area of 45 acres, more than 30,000 solar panels have been installed to produce 10 MW power.

Both the solar plants have advanced ABB central inverters and polycrystalline PV panels, which are far more efficient than mono crystalline solar PV panels, it said.

With the commissioning of this additional capacity, GHIAL will be able to reduce the dependency for power from the Telangana State Electricity Board by 12 million units per year, thereby saving around Rs 90 lakh per month, the release said.

With this addition of solar power generation, 50per cent of the energy requirements of the Airport will be met.

There will be a reduction in carbon footprint by about 28 lakh kg of carbon dioxide, which is equivalent to saving 1.4 lakh full grown trees, it said.

Pradeep Panicker, CEO - GHIAL said, ''GMR Hyderabad International Airport is committed to green and renewable energy.

As a member airport of the ACI (Airports Council International), we have committed to reach net zero carbon emissions by 2050.

We continue to do our best in that direction.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)