Amit Shah will do good job as Union cooperation minister: Shiv Sena

The Shiv Sena on Monday welcomed the Centre's decision to create the cooperation ministry saying Home Minister Amit Shah, who has been given the additional charge of the new portfolio, will do a ''good job'' as he had been part of the cooperative movement in Gujarat.

An editorial in the party mouthpiece 'Saamana' also said that there is not much difference in the field of politics and the cooperative sector, and that ''everything happens as per convenience''. Notably, NCP chief Sharad Pawar, who is the architect of the Sena-headed Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in Maharashtra, on Sunday said the Centre cannot interfere in the state's cooperative sector.

"If Amit Shah has decided to develop and expand the cooperative sector then there is no need to be disturbed. Attempts are being made to create fear among people that Shah will dig out old cases of leaders of the Congress and NCP and launch inquiries and will form a government in Maharashtra through 'cooperation'. However, saying so is like defaming Shah,'' the editorial said. The Sena said Shah will do a good job as he had worked as an ''activist in the cooperative movement in Gujarat before joining politics''.

''There is not much difference in the field of politics and the cooperative sector in terms of qualities like good and bad, true and false, moral and immoral. Everything happens as per convenience. Finally, everyone is the same in politics,'' it said.

The Central government recently carved out a new ministry for cooperation, which earlier was a small department in the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare.

Amit Shah on Saturday said the government is determined to make cooperatives and all cooperative institutions more empowered.

