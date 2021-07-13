China's June exports rise 32.2% y/y, beat f'cast; imports up 36.7%
- Country:
- China
China's exports in June beat expectations and rose at a faster pace of 32.2% from a year earlier, thanks to strong global demand, while imports increased 36.7%, customs data showed on Tuesday. Analysts in a Reuters poll had forecast exports would grow 23.1% year-on-year after rising 27.9% in May.
Imports were estimated to have increased 30%, retreating from a decade-high growth of 51.1% in May. China posted a trade surplus of $51.53 billion in June, compared with the poll's forecast for a $44.2 billion surplus and the $45.54 billion surplus in May.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- China
- customs data