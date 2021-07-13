Left Menu

Digital education will expand learning opportunities, spur innovation, says Dharmendra Pradhan

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Tuesday reviewed the digital education initiatives of the ministry and stated that a vibrant digital ecosystem in education will expand learning opportunities for the students, spur innovation and entrepreneurship in the education sector.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-07-2021 14:37 IST | Created: 13-07-2021 14:37 IST
Digital education will expand learning opportunities, spur innovation, says Dharmendra Pradhan
Visual of meeting chaired by Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Tuesday reviewed the digital education initiatives of the ministry and stated that a vibrant digital ecosystem in education will expand learning opportunities for the students, spur innovation and entrepreneurship in the education sector. "Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan reviewed the Digital Education initiatives of the Ministry of Education including PM e-Vidya, National Digital Education Architecture (NDEAR), Swayam, among others," said a statement by the Ministry.

Minister of State Annpurna Devi; Minister of State Rajkumar Ranjan Singh and Minister of State Dr Subhas Sarkar also attended the meeting. Senior officials of the Ministry briefed the Ministers about these initiatives. Emphasising the importance of leveraging technology in Education, Pradhan said that technology would help in achieving the goals of an open, inclusive and accessible education.

"A vibrant digital ecosystem in education will expand learning opportunities for the students, spur innovation and entrepreneurship in the education sector", he added. The Minister noted that the COVID-19 pandemic necessitated a shift towards the digital medium of education and assured that Digital initiatives taken by the Ministry to ensure continuity of education will be further strengthened and institutionalised. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Specialized protein stops tumor cells from entering bloodstream: Study

Specialized protein stops tumor cells from entering bloodstream: Study

 United States
2
Union Steel Minister reviews performance of SAIL, NMDC and MECON

Union Steel Minister reviews performance of SAIL, NMDC and MECON

 India
3
Mining, energy stocks pull FTSE 100 lower; Admiral jumps

Mining, energy stocks pull FTSE 100 lower; Admiral jumps

 United Kingdom
4
Ecclestone, Conway win ICC Player of the Month Award

Ecclestone, Conway win ICC Player of the Month Award

 United Arab Emirates

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021